You can now star your important Google Tasks and sort them by importance

Let’s be honest: as a productivity app, Google Tasks hasn’t quite been the number one choice for most people when it comes to productivity. Its feature set is good-enough, allowing you to schedule and check off simple tasks, but its options are not considered “Pro” or even consistent throughout all the platforms where you can access it. However, it’s starting to feel like Google wants to change that perception and is finally starting to give Tasks the attention it deserves.

Following a recent update adding the ability to set end dates directly on recurring Google Tasks, Google has announced that you will now be able to mark important tasks with a star. In addition, with the new “starred” view, you will be able to view and sort your starred items in all your task lists. Check out the images below for a look at how this feature will look on both the Web and Mobile:

Google Tasks starring on Web

Google Tasks starring on Mobile

This update began its two-week rollout yesterday to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. There will be no admin control for this feature as it will automatically show up for end-users.

I am very happy to see Tasks getting some much-needed love. Updates like these encourage people like me to give Tasks a second look and incorporate it into their daily workflow. Of course, now we just need a standalone Google Tasks page so we can have our tasks in a new tab or window. Fingers crossed that option gets some consideration down the line.