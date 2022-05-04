You can now set end dates directly on recurring Google Tasks

Google Tasks, though somewhat limited, provide a layer of helpfulness to the suite of Google Apps both for personal and business use. I use them myself to keep up with recurring bill payments, which I prefer over using a standard calendar entry, just so I can get the satisfaction of checking it off once it’s paid. However, there is one minor inconvenience with that method: I cannot set end dates for recurring tasks directly in Google Tasks.

Recurring task entry in Google Tasks vs Google Calendar

Fortunately, as per an announcement on the Google Workspace Updates blog, we will now have the option to enter a recurring task directly into Google Tasks with end options such as “never,” “on a certain date,” or “after X occurrences.” This will give users more control over how and until when tasks repeat, just like it’s possible now in Google Calendar.

These options will be available when creating or editing a task starting today with a two-week gradual rollout. All Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts will get this update without Admin interference. It’s great to see development happening with Google Tasks, and I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg.