You can now set end dates directly on recurring Google Tasks

Google Tasks, though somewhat limited, provide a layer of helpfulness to the suite of Google Apps both for personal and business use. I use them myself to keep up with recurring bill payments, which I prefer over using a standard calendar entry, just so I can get the satisfaction of checking it off once it’s paid. However, there is one minor inconvenience with that method: I cannot set end dates for recurring tasks directly in Google Tasks.
Fortunately, as per an announcement on the Google Workspace Updates blog, we will now have the option to enter a recurring task directly into Google Tasks with end options such as “never,” “on a certain date,” or “after X occurrences.” This will give users more control over how and until when tasks repeat, just like it’s possible now in Google Calendar.
These options will be available when creating or editing a task starting today with a two-week gradual rollout. All Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts will get this update without Admin interference. It’s great to see development happening with Google Tasks, and I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg.