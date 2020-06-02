Today is the last day to cash in on Stadia’s built-in 2-month Pro trial

We’re seeing Stadia deals left and right at the moment as Gabriel just posted about a free 3-month trial via T-mobile earlier today. We fully expect more opportunities to arise like this one in the coming months as shown by the latest APK teardown performed by 9to5 Google on the Stadia app for Android. In it, they mention promotions like Summer Sales, Back-to-School sales, holiday promotions, and more. While there’s little doubt that there will continue to be ways to get multi-month trials of Stadia Pro, Google looks to be diminishing its own offering to 1 month for the time being.

The reasoning isn’t exactly clear, but I’d imagine Google is making this move to make external promotions a bit more interesting. After all, the current and outgoing offer on the table when you sign up for Stadia is a full 2-months of Pro for free, so when a company like T-mobile comes along and wants to offer a promotion featuring a few months of free Stadia, it feels a bit less interesting. With more offers like T-mobile’s likely coming in the next few months, I’d wager Google wants to make free Stadia Pro trials feel a bit more like a deal than a forgone conclusion.

That being said, you still have today to snag that sweet 2-month deal in the event that you aren’t a T-mobile customer. After today, however, Google will be dropping it to only one month and you’ll need to look elsewhere to get those extended, free Pro trials. If you’ve even been considering giving Stadia a try, a ton of new free-for-pro-subscriber games just launched and are ready for you to play for free with that free subscription, so I’d hop on now while you still can.

SOURCE: Gaming Unboxed

