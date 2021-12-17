Stadia is giving away a free month of Pro to existing and former subscribers in the U.S.

Well, this is a nice surprise! Google Stadia is gifting existing and former Pro subscribers in the United States (excluding Hawaii and Guam) a free 30-day membership for free as a holiday gift and simultaneously in an effort to get back some users who may have taken a break with their subscription.

Coming by way of email, several of us have just received a promotional code for this offer, and upon claiming it, you too can have access to over 40 games. With Stadia Pro, you can stream Control: Ultimate Edition, Mafia III, Moto GP 20, Grime, Hitman, and so, so many more titles right from the cloud – no download necessary!

Contents of the email

If you meet these requirements, be sure to keep an eye on your inbox, as more codes are sure to be sent out shortly. To claim your subscription freebie, just click “Redeem code” in the email, sign in to your Stadia.com account, click the Profile icon at the top-right, and go to “Stadia Settings”. From there, just click “Redeem Code”, and enter it. You have until January 15, 2022, to claim your code, otherwise, it expires. You can read the rest of Stadia’s Terms of Service if you’d like.

If you decide to keep playing after your 30 days expires, you have a few options. First, you can remain subscribed for just $9.99 USD each month thereafter (If you don’t cancel before your trial expires, you will be automatically charged, so place it on the calendar if you’re still uncertain!), or you can load up Stadia for free and play a handful of completely free-to-play titles that are now available – pretty cool, right?

Sadly, you can’t gift this code to anyone else as a digital stocking stuffer. Earlier this week, Stadia tweeted out something that made it seem like you could begin gifting games to others, but that ended up being an accidental phrasing. With that being said, this is a gift just and only for you, but that’s alright because you deserve a little something for Christmas too!