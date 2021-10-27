Google Stadia gets free game trials which you can try first with the launch of Hello Engineer

First discovered by Gem on Youtube, Google Stadia is beginning to test 30-minute game trials as a built-in feature to drive adoption rates up. For now, this new feature is exclusively available on the platform’s new exclusive title Hello Engineer, which launched just yesterday.

You don’t need a Stadia Pro subscription in order to participate in the free gameplay, so it’s a great way to see if you enjoy the title before purchasing it. You should know, however, that while it’s $20 on its own, you can get the game and nearly 30 others as a part of Stadia Pro for just $9.99 per month since it’s a part of the Pro lineup right now! Something to think about before jumping the gun.

If you visit the Hello Engineer listing, you’ll see a new “Free trial” banner that features a Googley hourglass icon along with a “Play 30 min free” button. Clicking this will launch you into the game instantaneously, and opening the Stadia menu will display how much time is remaining in said trial before the game quits out.

Once your timer runs out, you will be presented with a message that says “Want to keep playing later? Continue where you left off by getting the game on Stadia. Your progress and achievements will be saved.” This dialogue box is accompanied by a “Get this game” button, and a button titled “Try other games”, indicating that more game trials are likely on the way.

Hello Engineer is a multiplayer machinery-building construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Scavenge, craft and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of a mysterious amusement park. Put together incredible machines built of scrap, and beware of the Neighbor. Tiny Build Games

Story mode with 20+ levels set in three stylistically distinct park areas: Racing Track, Wild West and Space Pavillon

Sandbox mode: Unleash your inner Engineer. Play how you want!

PVP-mode: Pit your creations against friends or evil bots in the arena

+More!

I’d love to hear your thoughts! Which game would you prefer to have a free trial for? I imagine some of the more premium or expensive titles would pair well with a free taste, and this presents Google with an opportunity to onboard more new players. You already have no downloads and no installs on Stadia, and free trials take this yet another level.

Hello Engineer on Stadia