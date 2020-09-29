If you luck out, you can score this Chromecast/Home Mini bundle for $13

We’re mere hours away from Google’s Launch Night In where we expect to see a variety of new hardware ranging from Pixel Phones to the much-discussed new Chromecast with Google TV. That said, Google’s current hardware still has a lot to offer and I just tripped over a deal that is definitely worth a trip to your local Walmart. The Google Smart TV kit was, at one point, a Walmart exclusive and came with an original Google Home Mini and a 3rd Generation Chromecast. These two items retailed for $84 if you purchased them separately at MSRP but Walmart’s bundle saved you a cool $20 with a retail price of $64. Not too shabby if you were looking to get your feet wet in the smart home arena on the cheap.

With Google rolling out new hardware, it looks like Walmart is liquidating the Smart TV Kit and you can score one for the ridiculously low price of $13 but there’s a catch. This deal is in-store only and you’ll have to step into your local Walmart if you want to get your hands on one. For reference, 3rd Gen Chromecasts still sell on Swappa for as much as $27. That makes this deal a no-brainer. I will admit that I headed to our local store this morning to pick one up and I will be checking other stores in the area to see if they have them in stock. These will make awesome stocking stuffers for the holidays, office party gift, or perhaps just a nice present for someone you know. To see if your local store has one, just click on the Walmart link below and make sure you have your zip code punched in so that you can see the available inventory. Alternatively, you can check out BrickSeek.com and see the inventory or stores in areas near you.

Google Smart TV Kit at WalmartBrickSeek Inventory locator