Google Search officially introduces Dark Mode for the web

After about a year of testing, Google is finally rolling out dark mode for Search on the web to save your eyes from excruciating blinding white light later in the evenings. In January, it briefly appeared for some before disappearing again in an A/B test. Yesterday, I was presented with a ‘Turn on’ option at the top of a web result.

Dark theme is now available Turn it on for a more comfortable reading experience while you search

Upon clicking it, you’ll be shifted over to a much more appealing layout for the web that I’m sure we’ve all been eagerly anticipating. Don’t worry, if you didn’t get the notification, just search for something, find the cogwheel icon at the top-right of the Search screen, and click it. From there, visit the Appearance settings and choose ‘Dark theme’ or ‘Device default’.

With the latter – ‘Device default’ – the theme will automatically be chosen by and respect your system-wide choice. On Chromebooks, dark mode is a toggle in the Quick Settings via the shelf, and on Windows, you can turn on dark mode via the Settings app. Dark theme on Search also works on the mobile web.

I’m thrilled to announce that starting today & fully rolling out over the next few weeks, Dark theme is now available for Google Search pages on desktop. Thank you for all your feedback on this forum letting us know that this was a feature you wanted to see! Hung F. | Google Search Product Support Manager

This feature was brought about entirely by way of users who overwhelmingly requested it. My hope is that we see dark mode appear for more Google services, but I understand the company probably wants to continue preparing Material You for the web first. Let me know below in the comments if you’re going to leave dark theme on indefinitely, or if you’ll toggle it manually when necessary with your device theme.