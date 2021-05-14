Google Play Pass is now available in 48 more countries

Google’s Play Pass subscription service is now available in twice as many countries as before. Now, it’s accessible to 48 new countries full of users – all of whom can now install and use an overwhelming number of apps and games on their Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks for just one low price.

Google’s Play Pass subscription offers you over 800 apps and games in an ad-free experience for each entry. It even bundles in all of the respective in-app purchases at no extra cost to you and five other members of your family for just $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. New games are added each month and we’ll do our best to bring those to your attention right here on Chrome Unboxed. You can begin with a free trial and decide whether or not you want to keep it too, so there’s no harm in diving in to take a look! Important: Prices may vary depending on your country of residence, and the aforementioned model is specifically for the United States where we reside. What is Google Play Pass?

The latest update to the service brings it to many areas in Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, and more locations it previously did not exist. You can find a full list of all 90 countries on Google’s official website, but the new additions can be found below. It’s clear that Google is working hard to get many popular and even lesser-known titles into people’s hands and make better use of the content on the Google Play Store, and offering it all under the subscription umbrella both helps urge users to try things they previously would not have and assists the company with their advertising revenue problem.

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belize

Benin

Bolivia

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Dominican Republic

Ecuador El Salvador

Fiji

Gabon

Guatemala

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Mali

Mauritius

Namibia

Nepal

Nicaragua

Niger Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Rwanda

Senegal

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

Uruguay

Zambia

There are so very many experiences available in Play Pass that I have yet to get a chance to try enough of them to give my in-depth feedback or to compile a list of my favorites. I still have an interest in making a top list for games built into your monthly subscription that run well on Chromebooks or that have gamepad support, so let me know if you’re interested in such content here on the site.