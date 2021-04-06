Google Play Pass now boasts over 800 games and apps for just $5 per month

At launch, Google’s Play Pass subscription service already had a lot of value packed in. Even still, It’s continued to add in loads of games and apps for just about every type of person’s interests, and while it hasn’t really appealed to hardcore mobile gamers, which is totally a thing, it’s done enough to become well worth the five bucks per month or thirty per year that you pay in order to get access to it. For the price of a cup of coffee, any new Android or Chromebook owner would have plenty of content to dive into headfirst upon receiving their device.

Now, the service has added 40 new items, and made sure to let everyone know that this now brings it to over 800 apps and games! Some of the titles that Google took time to highlight in their blog post include the extremely well-developed Teslagrad (seriously, play this!), Football Manager 2021, Dead Cells, which also works with a gamepad on your Chromebook, and Game Dev Story from Kairosoft.

I’ve noticed that Play Pass has leaned heavily into the idea of providing games and interactive experiences rather than productivity or utility apps. This is good since I don’t really see many people signing up for a subscription to use applications meant for tasks rather than fun. After posting several times that Google should add more roleplaying games, they did take several months to do so, but they ultimately delivered. Here’s to hoping that more high-quality titles like Dead Cells come to the subscription service sooner rather than later. It’s a new year, and I hope that we see a lot more excitement around this model.

While nothing has really been said about why Google is adding touchscreen support to the Stadia app, and while it may seem unlikely that Android games could one day exist on the cloud gaming console, I feel that it would be an exciting proposition, and I can certainly see it becoming a reality. I posited in my previous article on this that Google Play Pass could be the perfect way for Google to test such an idea – casual, touchscreen Android games in the cloud. If Android games were completely virtualized in the future, it could lead to the “Chrome Phone” becoming a reality.

