Play Pass celebrates its 2nd birthday with 12 new games including Very Little Nightmares

Google Play Pass is officially two years old! To celebrate, Google has written a new blog post detailing some statistics for its subscription service that are pretty incredible. Not only is it now available in over 90 countries, but since its launch, the company has added over 600 more apps and games, bringing its initial 350 titles up to more than 950.

One focus that it’s had as of late is adding family-friendly and “teacher-approved” apps for fun and learning so that the service is about more than just games. With new additions every month, you truly do get a lot to pick through for you five bucks (or $29.99 USD per year – the tier I’ve been signed up to).

With that being said, 12 new Play Pass titles also dropped yesterday, so once again, you’ve got fresh content to explore, including the creepy puzzle game Very Little Nightmares, which comes just in time for Halloween. The survival adventure city builder sequel The Bonfire 2 also gets the subscription treatment as it joins the service, and the totalitarian Beholder – a game everyone should at least play once – is up for grabs too. Let’s take a look at all that’s ready for download, and as always, happy gaming!

Very Little Nightmares

Enter the world of Very Little Nightmares, a puzzle adventure game that mixes a cute and creepy universe. Help the Girl in the Yellow Raincoat survive in a hostile house and find a way to get her out. As she awakens in an unknown mansion, you must guide her through each room. What a fate to fall here, a place where everything wants to see her dead. Her life is in your hands, avoid enemies, discover intriguing puzzles to finally pierce the secrets of this strange house. Google Play

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores Survival Adventure

Design your city, manage resources as well as your workers, each with unique personalities. Explore a procedurally generated world map with ships to find free cities to trade and mysterious dungeons to explore. However, keep in mind to place your buildings carefully as the positioning of these buildings can be vital to manage certain resources and affects gameplay. Above all, build a powerful settlement and gain magical artifacts to defeat an ancient evil. Google Play

Beholder

A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission. The State has appointed you to SPY ON YOUR TENANTS! Google Play

More new Play Pass games