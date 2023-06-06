Get the Pixel Watch for up to $70 off right now

Even in its first iteration, Google did some impressive stuff with the Pixel Watch. From the look of the device to the performance and smoothness of the UI, there’s a lot to enjoy about Google’s first watch even 8 months after it was launched. And yes, we all know a Pixel Watch 2 is likely showing up at the fall hardware event that will probably be in October and yes, we know that watch will likely have some upgrades that make it a worthy successor.

But that doesn’t take away from the pleasing user experience that can be had with the first generation Pixel Watch and it doesn’t mean that you should pass up on it when it goes on sale like it is right now. Trust me on this: at a discount, you are going to enjoy your time with the Pixel Watch for long after the Pixel Watch 2 debuts. It’s an excellent, capable, and beautiful wearable that I enjoy quite a bit.

Pixel Watch is up to $70 off at Best Buy

And over at Best Buy right now, you can get $50 off the standard, Wi-Fi only model or $70 off the LTE model, putting them at $299 and $329 respectively. While we’ve seen the Wi-Fi model hit these prices a few times before, I don’t recall the LTE model dropping down to less than the Wi-Fi model’s standard MSRP before.

I imagine there will be plenty of potential users who were looking at the Wi-Fi model simply for the cost savings, and now they’ll be able to drop $20 off the Wi-Fi model’s MSRP and get LTE included. It’s a stellar deal for a 4G-equipped watch that gets so much of the overall watch equation right.

In the past, these deals haven’t lasted very long, so whether you’ve been thinking of getting one of the Pixel Watch models for yourself or for dear ol’ Dad on Father’s Day, you might want to jump on this one quickly. Especially in the case of the LTE model, these deals don’t come around that often.

