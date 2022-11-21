Don’t miss the Pixel Buds Pro returning to their lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

While Black Friday has lost quite a bit of its steam over the past few years with retailers jumping the gun more and more with each passing year, there’s still a bit of a shopping energy that inhabits the day after Thanksgiving. While we’re still not quite to the actual day just yet, we’re seeing more deals than ever this week already, and those that perhaps missed out on the original Pixel Buds Pro deal a month ago are in luck right now.

Back down to $149

Not long after the initial drop to $149, the Pixel Buds Pro jumped right back up to their standard $199 MSRP. As I’ve said before, these earbuds are winning me over and with the latest update, the added features and removal of gaming latency make these earbuds a fantastic set to use on a daily basis. My ears have acclimated to the fit a bit more, and while I still advocate that a few more ear tip sizes would greatly help things out, my ear canals are getting used to them.

When you add in the fact that these earbuds sound fantastic, have amazing ANC and transparency modes, and come with the best touch controls on any set of earbuds I’ve used, it’s easy to see the $149 price tag and feel good about it. While I think there’s an argument that $199 is a fair amount for these earbuds on a normal basis, getting a 25% discount makes them super-easy to recommend.

For right now – and likely through the weekend – the Pixel Buds Pro are back down to that $149 price. They were featured in a Google products deal post we put out last week, but once they stayed on sale, I knew a featured post was warranted. As they did before, I fully expect them to go back to full price in a small amount of time. And trust me when I tell you these earbuds are a great deal at $149, so if you are even a tad bit interested, you may want to snag them before long.

