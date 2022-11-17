Here are all the Black Friday Deals on your favorite Google products

It’s that time again to start preparing for the holidays and get our wallets ready for gifting. As is customary in the U.S., the day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, a commercial holiday when retail stores discount items heavily. Luckily, we no longer have to wait until the day of to begin our holiday shopping early without having to fight the crowds.

We here at Chrome Unboxed have taken the liberty of scouring the internet for the best Black Friday deals on Google products, and we’ve found them at the usual suspects (Google Store, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target). Most of the deals are identical, with the exception of Walmart, which usually has between a 1¢ and $2 difference from the other retailers. In any case, we hope this guide is helpful to you, and we hope you are able to get the best pricing possible on all the below.

Pixel Watch (Bluetooth/WiFi)

The Bluetooth/WiFi model of Google’s new Pixel Watch is down to $299.99 dollars. That’s $50 off its regular $349.99 price. It also comes with 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium upon device activation. If you’ve been on the fence about getting yourself a Pixel Watch, maybe this reduced pricing will sway you.

Pixel 7

The base Pixel 7 is at an all-time low price of $499. That’s $100 off its usual $599 price everywhere. Surprisingly, Walmart doesn’t have any special Black Friday sales for Pixel phones, so I’ll skip linking to Walmart for the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and 6a.

Pixel 7 Pro

You can take advantage of $150 off on Google’s latest flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Store, Best Buy, and Target all currently have the unlocked base Pixel 7 Pro priced at $749.

Pixel 6a

You can grab the Pixel 6a 128GB unlocked from the Google Store and other retailers for $299. That’s a $150 savings from the $449 usual price. Though this phone has been at this really low price for some time now, I would take advantage now of the sales to make sure you don’t miss out before the pricing goes up again. Additionally, keep in mind that Target’s sale price will only last until Saturday.

Pixel Buds Pro

You can now bag Google’s excellent Pixel Buds Pro with a $50 discount from the Google Store. Right now, they are retailing for $149.99, down from their regular $199.99 price tag, which is a bargain considering the features included with these buds.

Pixel Buds A-Series

While not a “Pro” product, the Pixel Buds A-Series is a great choice for those who are not looking for active noise canceling or touch controls. They are now down to $64, which is a $35 savings from their $99 regular price.

Target actually has the White and Olive colorways on sale for $49.99, but sadly, they are out of stock at the moment. I’m linking to them regardless, so you can set an alert on the Target website to notify you when they are back in stock.

Nest Doorbell (battery)

The Nest Doorbell (battery) is down to $119.99. That’s a $60 savings from its usual $179.99 price tag. If you are in the market for a camera doorbell, the Nest is one of the best out there.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD or 4K)

You can get both the HD and 4K variants of the Chromecast with Google TV dongle for $10 off everywhere. This puts the HD model at $19.99 and the 4K model at $39.99. This is an easy choice for a stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Nest Cam (battery)

Google’s battery-powered security camera with smarts can now be yours for $119.99, that’s a $60 discount from its usual $179.99 price.

Nest Hub (2nd gen)

You can score the second-gen Nest Hub for half the price at the low price of $49.99. Usually, this device is priced at $99.99, so this is a great deal.

Nest Thermostat

Get the top-tier Nest Thermostat for the low price of $89.99. That’s a savings of $40 at the Google Store, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

Newsletter Signup