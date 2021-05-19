Google wants to help automatically fix your compromised passwords with Duplex

We’ve been covering Google’s mesmerizing yet terrifying Duplex technology on the site since it was announced a few years back, and in recent times, we’ve seen it bleed into the Chrome browser, book haircuts via Maps, and Search, create audiobooks, and more. Now, the company is bringing its spooky tech to the Google Password Manager to help automatically fix your compromised passwords with one click.

Previously, you must visit the website of a compromised password, navigate to its sign-in page, locate your account settings, open the password page, and then change it – that’s a lot of steps! Not to mention, you’ll have to do this for many websites and probably often if you want to remain secure across your entire digital footprint.

Starting today, handling all of this is much quicker and safer thanks to an update to the Password Manager! If it detects a breach, you’ll simply need to click the Google Assistant-themed ‘Change password’ button below the affected credentials, and Duplex will navigate to the site, go through the entire password changing process on your behalf, suggest a new and more secure password, and finalize everything, including saving that new password to your Google account – wow.

Google Duplex fixes your compromised passwords for you

You can, of course, still go through the entire process manually, if you’d like, or manually choose a password for Assistant to use, so this isn’t just completely out of your hands. It’s worth noting, however, that should you use the newly automated process, you’ll be well on your way to a more secure digital footprint a lot faster than if you had done it all yourself.

There will no doubt be people who have a problem with Duplex intervening on something as sacred as their passwords, but I do believe this technology has the potential to change a lot about our society once it’s further along. What do you think? Are you in favor of Assistant handling your passwords, or would you rather the company take a hands-off approach like it has in the past?