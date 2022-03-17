Google has spun up a donation matching program to help aid relief efforts for Ukraine

Just four days after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Google outlined its plan to drastically increase security measures for those in the region. By doing things like automatically enrolling accounts in two-step verification while simultaneously attacking disinformation machines by barring Russian state-funded media outlets on YouTube from posting videos or making ad revenue across other Google services, the company continues to monitor the situation as it unfolds.

This morning, I woke up to check my Gmail to find that a pop-up appeared at the top right of my screen asking me to donate to support Ukraine relief efforts. A nice surprise though was the fact that it also stated Google will match the donation. Upon clicking, I was taken to a page on Google.org created and dedicated to this effort to learn more.

Here, Google reiterates the grim reality we’re all aware of. Up to 5 million Ukrainian refugees are fleeing the country as Putin continues to senselessly attack innocent civilians. To combat this, Google.org and Google employees have collectively committed over $25 million in donations and in-kind support.

The war in Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster. The UN has warned that the number of people fleeing the country may rise to 5 million in the coming weeks and months. Our teams are working around the clock to support people in Ukraine through our products, defend against cybersecurity threats, and surface reliable information, while taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and disrupt disinformation campaigns online. Google.org

Additionally, Google.org will match any donation you make up to $5 million to a campaign of your choice found below up until April 30, 2022. 100% of your donation will go to the organization, so if you’re at all able to help out, click below or visit the Ukraine Relief website on Google.org for yourself to click through.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries offering urgent supplies and aid to those forced to flee. It will focus on protection, shelter, basic needs, and provisions of core relief items as well as cash assistance to women, children, and men in need.

UNICEF is working around the clock with its partners to meet the urgent needs of children caught in the midst of the war. Lastly, the UN World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization fighting world hunger. It already has teams on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries attempting to get food, help and hope to vulnerable refugees and families trapped in conflict areas.

