Google One is the next app to get redesigned ahead of the Pixel Tablet launch

With news that the new Google Pixel Tablet will be launching next year, a load of Google’s own apps (as well as premium apps from third-party developers) have been getting a once over to make better use of a tablet’s screen real estate. Chrome even got updated with a new look and feel for horizontal usage, which was pretty cool.

The latest to get its touch-up is Google One, the company’s paid subscription service for storage, support, and more. Instead of featuring a large, phone-oriented UI and bottom navigation, it now has a side navigation menu as well as a more appropriately scaled UI for larger screens.

Oh, and your storage quota, device backups, VPN, and clean-up tools are all displayed in a grid view for ease of use. This should keep you from having to swap between the tabs on the left, but you can still do so for a more detailed view.

I’ve been harping on app developers for years to take control of the abnormally large fonts and elements on display and it looks like it took more than the tablet revolution to make it happen. Now, as with all things, it takes a large company like Google with loads of cash to start caring (when they never really have in the past) to move the needle.

There’s currently a visual design flaw with the new update which causes the app to display the incorrect width while in portrait mode, but it ought to be fixed before it rolls out to all users. Is there a Google app that has yet to get a tablet overhaul that you’re hoping is next? Are you interested in buying the all-new Pixel Tablet since it will double as the next generation of Nest Hub smart home display?

