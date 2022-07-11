Google One 2TB+ subscribers gain enhanced video calling

Google has been improving its Google One program lately by adding more features to its higher-cost premium tier. This tier normally includes 2TB in storage available across Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. However, last year, Google bumped the free VPN option for Android and iOS by making it available internationally to premium users.

In addition, a new tier was created as a T-Mobile exclusive, granting users access to all the premium benefits already in place, plus the ability to store unlimited photos and videos at full resolution in Google Photos. It looks like Google wants to continue on this path and make Google One an office one can’t refuse.

Beginning today, Google will upgrade the experience for Google One members with 2TB and higher plans by adding Workspace features previously only available to businesses with paid subscriptions. One of these benefits will be the addition of enhanced video calling for customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia. With more countries coming soon, this will eliminate the pesky one-hour time limit for group video calls and allow you to talk for up to 24 hours. You can also filter out dog barks and construction noises so everyone can hear you. Additionally, you can record and store calls to Google Drive for safekeeping.

New Google One pricing model

Google also says that over time other Workspace premium features will be made available to Google One members, but didn’t specify which ones and when. What seems clear is that Google is taking steps to make its Google One Premium tier offering more attractive to the everyday consumer. In addition, all the recent antitrust accusations and run-ins with Europe and their GDPR laws have to have Google thinking about other ways to monetize their services instead of relying on ad revenue.