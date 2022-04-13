T-Mobile to offer exclusive Google One plan with 2TB + unlimited Google Photos storage

If you miss the days of Google Photos unlimited storage, there’s a new T-Mobile plan that may interest you. T-Mobile currently has two tiers of Google One storage plans available for their customers, a 500GB plan at $5 and a 2TB plan at $10. However, starting on April 26th, they are now adding a new tier that includes 2TB of Google One plus unlimited Google Photos storage for $15.

The new plan will include unlimited storage for photos and videos in Google Photos at full resolution in addition to 2TB of cloud storage that you can use for Google Drive or Gmail. Those interested can sign up at t-mobile.com/offers/google-one where they can take advantage of a 30-day free trial to get started. Here are the specifics:

• Keep all your photos and videos stored in full resolution, without worrying about running out of space.

• Unlock advanced editing features in Google Photos such as smart suggestions that automatically adapt to each photo. Plus, features like Portrait Blur, Portrait Light and more.

• Enjoy all the perks that come with a Google One membership, like a VPN for Android and iOS devices, up to 10% credit back on the Google Store and extended trials for Google services like YouTube Premium, Stadia and more.

Breakdown of the three Google One storage plans available via T-Mobile

You will be able to share the 2TB of cloud storage and the plan benefits with up to five friends and family members; however, the unlimited Google Photos benefit will only be available to the primary account holder. The cost of the plan will also be billed directly through T-Mobile. If you have an existing Google One subscription, you will need to cancel your subscription in order to activate your subscription with T-Mobile.

This seems like a perfect opportunity for those with a very large photo library who prefer for those photos to stay at the highest resolution. I’m more interested in the 2TB of space for Google Drive backups, but at an extra $5, I may as well just sign up for the whole thing and take advantage of the free 30-day trial.