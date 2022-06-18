You will now be able to use Picture-in-Picture and multi-pinning in Google Meet

Previously announced at “The Anywhere School” webinar that took place earlier this month, Google is now rolling out picture-in-picture to Google Meet on Chrome web browsers. With this implementation, you’ll be able to see up to four participants in one floating PiP window while you switch back and forth between applications.

While in the meeting, you can hover over the floating PiP window to mute your microphone, control your camera, leave the call, or jump back to the full Meet tab. You will also continue to get important notifications like chat messages, hand raises, and join requests.

Additionally, meeting participants will now be able to pin multiple video feeds, which will provide more flexibility to choose what you want to focus on. This will be helpful in cases where a presentation is being shared, but you also want to see the presenter’s video feed as the presentation goes on.

Both of these updates began rolling out on June 16th and will take about two weeks to reach everyone. They will be available to all Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic, and Business customers. It will also be available to users with personal Google accounts so that everyone can reap the benefits.