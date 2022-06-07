The Anywhere School School 2022: Event overview and announcements for education

Google’s The Anywhere School 2022 webinar event took off today with product launches and announcements to improve how students and teachers use technology in the classroom. The announcements included new updates to Chromebooks, Google Classroom, and Google Meet. Here’s a summary of everything that’s coming:

The official launch of Screencast app

Last month, we shared a first look and hands-on video of the Screencast app to show how to leverage its capabilities. Today, Google officially announced that this app would be built into ChromeOS, starting with version 103. The app will allow you to record, trim, share, and view transcribed screencasts on your Chromebook and keep a custom library in Google Drive of videos created with the app.

Additionally, Google announced the new “cast moderator” mode, which is coming to select devices with Google TV. It enables both the teachers and the students to wirelessly share their Chromebook’s screen to a class display using an access code. This ensures that only those physically in that classroom can cast their display. Interest and ideas for this feature, plus updates on its availability, will be available by filling out this Google Form.

Adaptive learning via Practice sets

Practice sets were originally launched as a limited beta earlier this year and are now globally available by signing up to get access. While the feature is still in beta and available in English only for premium Education Workspace accounts, it is expanding by adding more integrations. These add-ons make it possible for students and teachers to access more than 15 EdTech tools, such as Kahoot! and Pear Deck. Access to these tools allows teachers to create more engaging assignments and give instant feedback to their students regarding their answers. Additionally, the roster import feature is expanding to an additional 15 countries.

Improvements to Google Meet in the classroom

Google Meet is getting some important updates for those using the Google Workspace for Education Teaching & Learning and Plus editions. Now, Meet calls can be auto-transcribed directly into a Google Doc to facilitate lesson reviews and post-meeting search of keywords and concepts discussed. Additionally, you will be able to use Picture in Picture, so you can navigate to other Chrome tabs while still monitoring up to 4 tiles of students on the call. Lastly, you will now be able to add polls and Q&A to your live streams, which can now be streamed directly to YouTube.

There is more to come from The Anywhere School 2022 event and Google’s work to develop products and features that enrich learning and meet students’ and teachers’ current and future needs. Stay tuned to this space for more information on these features that will now be available in the classroom.