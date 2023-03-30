Some Docs and Gmail users are starting to get access to Google’s AI “Help me write” feature

Google recently announced a revolutionary new “Help me write” feature for Google Docs and Gmail. While not yet “available”, I find this to be exciting and innovative as it aims to help users overcome writer’s block and spark their creativity. As I said in our previous coverage, it’s meant to act as a springboard and not a replacement for the writer.

This generative AI tool, which I’m thinking is likely powered by Google’s fledgling Bard AI, creates a comprehensive starting point for users once they type in what they want to say. Now, it’s being rolled out to some users in an early test, and a new landing page for it has appeared on the Workspace website (kudos to 9to5Google for spotting it).

For now, it’s only slowly becoming available to a “small group” of users in the USA who are over 18 years old and using Google Workspace for Enterprise or Education. While it’s reassuring to know that Google is taking a cautious approach and testing the feature in a controlled environment before giving it to everyone in order to ensure that the content it generates is appropriate, I’ve been using ChatGPT and Bing AI on my Chromebook for weeks now, so I’m getting pretty impatient. Though I have access to Bard directly, I want to see how well this works in Workspace products already!

To access the feature, you can look for a wand icon with magic sparkles in both a clean Google Docs and a new Gmail composition. Once clicked, Bard takes the reins and generates something for you to edit and refine. Since there’s no waitlist right now for this, just keep checking back in both places to see if it shows up!

