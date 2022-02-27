The Google for Games Developer Summit returns next month with more Stadia sessions lined up

Google hosts an annual game developer summit pertaining to its efforts in mobile and cloud gaming, and this year on March 15, 2022, at 9 am PT, it returns yet again with more updates. While we have no way of knowing whether or not new technology for Stadia will be announced, it’s still interesting to see a bit more behind the scenes and hope for a bit of information here and there as the event unfolds.

Check out new solutions for game devs that make it easier to build high quality games and reach growing audiences around the world. Hear from leaders across our Android, Google Play, Ads, Cloud, and Stadia teams. Google for Games

Some of the sessions we can expect this year include “Games on Foldable Devices”, several sessions around the new “Google Play Games on PC”, “Play Testing Made Easy on Stadia”, “Profiling on Stadia”, and more.

One session, in particular, is called “How to write a Windows emulator for Linux from Scratch”, and details the overview of the technology behind Google’s solution for running unmodified Windows games on Stadia. Woah.

It’s basically a deep technical walkthrough of some of the core concepts behind letting programmers understand Stadia’s tech and use it in new and interesting ways. This doesn’t mean that there are Windows games coming to Stadia, but it does mean that we have more Stadia content around developers being discussed at a large event, which is always good.

While the aforementioned discussion doesn’t guarantee anything super interesting or unique is coming to Stadia, it is still an exciting concept. Could Google be working on a cloud-based WINE Linux gaming solution or something else entirely that’s similar, but of their own? If so, it’s likely that it will never become public. Being that it’s made “from scratch”, it’s probably just experimental and not meant for consumers, but we’ll see.

Whatever the case, you can sign up for the event and then watch it live in a little over three weeks from now. Let me know if you’re a game developer who creates content for mobile or the cloud in the comments. If you’re interested to see what Google brings to the table this year, I’d also like to hear from you down below!