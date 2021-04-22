Google Fi announces a new “Simply Unlimited” plan for groups and families

I’ve been using Google Fi since its launch, and I have to say that overall, I’ve been pretty happy with my service. Most of all, I love seeing all information related to my phone plan – billing, voicemail, etc. – all in one place through the Fi app. By far my favorite aspect of the service is Bill Protect, which creates a cutoff where you stop paying after a specific threshold of data usage and then provides you with the rest of your billing cycle at no additional cost so long as you don’t go over 15 GB.

Though disruptive with pricing being $15 for unlimited calling and texting and only $10 per GB on top of that, the service hasn’t always been affordable for everyone. In 2019, it launched the Unlimited Plus Plan (previously called the Unlimited Plan) which increased that 15 GB data cap to 22 GB for those using the plan and even lowered the monthly bill for individuals by up to $10. The company’s newest plan, which was announced today, is called “Simply Unlimited” and it increases the number of options for various types of consumers.

Simply Unlimited is our most affordable plan for unlimited data, calls and texts. You pay a consistent price each month, with rates starting at $30 per month per line for three or more lines. That price includes unlimited calls and texts in the U.S., plus unlimited data and texting in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The Keyword

The new Simply Unlimited plan primarily being pitched as a great plan for a group or family, but it can be used by individuals as well. Three lines, when bundled together, come in at the same price as two individual lines. It costs $30 for each line if you have three or more people signing up, $45 for two, and $60 for one line. For that cost, you get unlimited calls and texts in the U.S., unlimited data, and texting in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. You’ll still receive the same privacy, security, and family features as the pre-existing plans, such as the VPN, blocking calls and texts from strangers, the Family Link integration, and more.

