You can now open Google Drive images directly in Picsart for web-based photo editing

Picsart is a photo editing web application that’s grown quite a bit over the past few years. It now has over 150 million users, and offers plenty of tools for creating and editing YouTube and other social media banners and thumbnails, flyers, brochures, birthday cards, and so much more.

Anyone familiar with Canva will know that web apps like this are becoming more common, providing the everyday user powerful tools without the need for a download, but Picsart is one of the better ones, in my opinion. Now, per PetaPixel, it’s making its software suite available directly as a Google Workspace Marketplace extension, meaning that after you install it, you can right-click any image saved to your Google Drive, and choose to open it directly in Picsart.

Doing so will launch the web app, and after you save your image through the software, the changes will be stored back in Drive – sweet! Drive has always lacked a good web-based photo editor, and even though many swear by Photopea, I’ve not been enthused with it as much or at all lately due to its advertisements, and outdated UI.

“Bringing Picsart to our creators right where they work is a true time saver and friction reducer,”…“By offering Drive users a way to enhance their content with our editing tools just a click away, we further our mission to empower the creator in everyone.” Peter Butler, Director of Picsart Platform Partnerships

If you’re looking to quickly modify an image stored in the cloud, including removing a background, adding filters and effects, or applying text overlays among other things, Picsart integration in Drive is a fantastic addition to your workflow!

I would be very interested in hearing down in the comments whether or not you’ve ever used Picsart, or if you’re sticking with sites like Canva for quick edits. Do you have a specific cloud-based setup for all of your design work, or are you still using your Chromebook for most things, and swapping back to Mac or Windows for Adobe Creative Cloud?