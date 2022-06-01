Google Drive will now show you your file’s location at a glance

An update rolling out in Google Drive for Google Workspace customers adds a new column in the Search, Recent, Starred, and Trash web views. This column will include file location in addition to the file name, owner, modification date, and size.

This feature will make it much easier to be able to at a glance pick a file out of several that may have similar names and stored in different locations. For example, I have come across this issue where several people make copies of the same file and then share it, effectively giving me access to several versions of it. With this change, I will be able to see if this is the original file in a team drive or a copy in some other folder.

Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers should start seeing this roll out to their accounts starting today for Rapid Release domains and on June 14th for Scheduled Release domains. It will be a quick 1-3 day rollout for all and a very welcome addition.