Google Chat on the web receives the dark mode treatment

Hey, remember that time you asked Google for a dark mode in Google Chat after you saw that it launched without one? Me too. Luckily, it’s finally here! After having its Android app review bombed on the Google Play Store this week, it seems the company is looking to appease the masses. By visiting the Chat PWA on the web, you can save your eyes the hassle by enabling it via the Settings menu and then clicking on ‘Theme settings’ and then ‘Dark mode’.

If you’re not yet seeing it, you should at any point between now and the next two weeks as Google has already initiated its infamous staged rollout of the new and much-needed feature. This does go for both Rapid Release domains and Scheduled Release domains alike, and for all Google Workspace and G Suite tiers! There’s absolutely nothing you need to do as an admin or a user in order to receive it – just turn it on as mentioned above.

So far, there’s been no mention of a dark mode for Chat’s web app inbound for standard Google account holders, but these sorts of things are usually ported over to the free users shortly after they launch for education and enterprise. As you can see from the screenshots provided today by Google on The Keyword, the accent color for your active chat is green – just like the Chat logo itself. I quite like it, and I’m looking forward to receiving it across all of my accounts – free or paid.

If you’re a fan of dark mode (that’s rhetorical) and have already received it on your Chromebook or via the Chrome browser on macOS or Windows, let us know in the comments! While you’re at it, check out how you can use Chat’s ‘Rooms’ feature with your family to plan and do life together.