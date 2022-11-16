Avoid interruptions on Google Chat with this new feature

Google Workspace is rolling out a very much-needed new feature in Google chat. Following the rollout of custom duration for “Do Not Disturb” status back in June, Google is now allowing users to set a schedule so that Chat notifications don’t pop up during specified times. This new feature will be available on the web, Android, and iOS.

This will be particularly helpful in situations when you know you will be away from your desk or need focus time to do other things. You can also schedule “Do Not Disturb” if you don’t want notifications to come in on the weekends or while you are on vacation.

Scheduled “Do Not Disturb” in chat can be set from the status dropdown by selecting Do Not Disturb > Set a do not disturb schedule. Under “Do not disturb schedules,” click “Create new” and enter details of the times that you want to pause notifications, then click “Save.” There will be no admin control for this feature.

The rollout began yesterday (November 15th, 2022) for Rapid Release domains and won’t start until December 9th for Scheduled Release domains. Both release tracks with see a gradual rollout of two weeks for full feature visibility. The feature will also be widely available to all Google Workspace customers as well as users with personal Google accounts.

