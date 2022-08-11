Google Calendar will now choose your meeting join method based on your working location

Google Workspace is rolling out a new Google Calendar feature that will automatically choose how you intend to join a meeting based on the working location that you have set. The join method will be reflected on your RSVP to the event and can be manually changed if desired.

For example, if you have set on your calendar that you are working from the office on the day of the meeting, and that meeting has a meeting room associated with it, then your RSVP to it will reflect this and respond that you will be joining from the said meeting room. Likewise, if you have set your work location to work remotely, then your RSVP will say that you will join virtually. Your work location and RSVP join method will both be visible to your colleagues in the guest list section of the event.

The feature began appearing yesterday to Rapid Release domains and should take only 1-3 days to fully roll out. Scheduled Release domains won’t see it until August 17th when it will begin an extended two-week or longer rollout. This feature will be very helpful for those that work out of different locations, as it will take away the extra step of figuring out where to join the meeting from. As mentioned before, though, this status isn’t set in stone and can be manually changed as needed.

Workspace Admins: There is no admin control for this feature

Availability: • Available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Education Standard, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Business customers. • Not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, legacy G Suite Basic customers, and users with personal Google Accounts.