If you want to automate all the things, try out Google Assistant’s new ‘Daylong routines’

A new option for creating routines with Google Assistant that lasts throughout the day is beginning to appear for users as spotted first by 9to5Google. These new routines can contain several actions that can be triggered at different times during the day as specified by the user, of course.

While visiting Assistant’s settings or the Google Home app on Android devices and selecting the ‘New routine’ plus button at the top, a new recommendation that says ‘Want to schedule a Daylong Routine?’ pops up at the bottom of the creation screen. When you click ‘Yes’, the starters section goes from blank to being filled with a custom day selector where you can choose between one and all seven days of the week to fire off the routine.

As you can see below, you then select ‘Add action’ and select a time for when each step will be initiated on said days. I’ve created a routine called ‘All the Live Long Day’ just for fun to test this out, and told it to arm my Nest Guard at 12:00 a.m. and adjust the volume of my Nest mini speaker at 3:00 p.m. Obviously, you’d want to select a combination of items that would make more sense together, carefully crafting your own system of events that will make your life easier.

You can also toggle the option to get notified on your phone for when the routine begins, and if you want to quickly return back to it to make modifications, you can tap the phone icon at the top right of the display to add a shortcut to your home screen. Of course, you’ll need to select which device this Daylong Routine will trigger on before saving.

After you’ve wrapped up, you can turn these routines on or off with the flick of a switch on the main Assistant Routines screen. I find that I have less use for these while working from home, but I want to hear from you all – will you use Daylong Routines, or are you sticking to one-off routines instead?