Google may soon offer an all-in-one subscription bundle with Nest Aware, Google One storage, more

Google may be gearing up to announce an all-inclusive Nest subscription bundle that includes Nest Aware, a 2 terabyte Google One plan for your photos, email, and files, and more. By subscribing, you’re expected to save money compared to purchasing these services individually, according to 9to5Google, who found references to this all-in-one plan” in the latest APK for the Google Home app on Android.

As seen in the code for update 3.7 of the app, there are two strings – one that says “All-in-one subscription from Google” and the other that says “Get more for less when you bundle Nest Aware, {two} TB of storage for Photos, Drive & Gmail, and more benefits”.

Nest Aware currently offers two tiers: basic and Nest Aware Plus. Recently though, the price jumped up about 25 percent. At this time, we’re not sure whether or not Nest Aware itself will be thrown into standard 2TB Google One plans to give both subscriptions feature parity for the service, but I’d like that. It would offer more value, and for those who don’t have Nest devices, they could just ignore it, I suppose.

It’s worth noting Google just nixed the Pixel Pass subscription, which bundled in a Pixel phone, YouTube, Google Play Pass and more. These larger subscription bundles may be good for some, but Google needs to make sure it doesn’t inconvenience users too much by forcing them to miss out on benefits if they’re already subscribed to some things or making them cancel to re-subscribe.

Clearly, the previous pass option didn’t work out, and while aimed at an entirely different audience, I’m not really sure how this one will do. Still, by bundling things you’re already interested in paying for (as opposed to Play Pass), you can save some money overall as opposed to paying for them separately, especially as it pertains to Nest Aware.

