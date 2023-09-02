Your Nest Aware subscription just got more expensive – here’s what you need to know

Nest Aware, Google’s subscription service for your cameras, doorbells, smart displays, and more, is getting a price hike soon. The service gives you 30 days of video history, intelligent alerts for familiar faces, and even notifications for things like smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

However, instead of costing you $6 a month, it’s going up to $8. If you’re the type who likes to pay once and forget about it, you can fork over $80 for an annual subscription instead of your usual $60. Nest Aware Plus, which has more benefits, is going from $12 a month to $15, or $150 for the year instead of the usual $120. Basically, this means that you’re paying two extra bucks per month for Aware, an extra three bucks per month for Plus, an extra $20 per year for Aware’s annual sub, and an extra $30 a year for Aware’s Plus sub.

Google says it’s raising the prices so it can “keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates”. Luckily, if you’re already paying for this or have it through ADT, you won’t feel this price pinch right now. Otherwise, you’ll see the new pricing reflected on your bill come November 6, 2023. For folks outside the U.S., Google promises to give you an email alert at least a month before any price changes hit your account.

If you’re still hanging on to the older, first-gen Nest Aware plan, Google seems to think now’s a good time for you to switch over. They’re promising a simpler flat rate and a couple of new features like sound detection and emergency calling—if you’re in the U.S., that is.

The cost of living in Google’s ecosystem just keeps creeping up the ladder, and personally, I’m not too fond of this trend. How about you? Are you sticking with Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus despite these pricing changes, or are you going elsewhere?

