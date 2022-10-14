Stadia’s Outcasters will be lost to history because it was so closely tied to the service’s DNA

Well, this is just plain sad. Anyone concerned with video game preservation will really be bummed out to learn that Outcasters, a Stadia-exclusive title will not survive the service’s shutdown. In a tweet this week, Splash Damage, the game’s developer, sent out a final farewell and thank you to gamers, and stated that it currently has no plans to port the frantic, fast-paced, and competitive game to other platforms.

Stadia was a trailblazer in terms of its technology and infrastructure, and while most developers didn’t take full advantage of it, Splash Damage itself dove in head first to provide players with a unique experience that couldn’t be created elsewhere. You see, Outcasters relies almost entirely on Google’s platform, meaning that restructuring it for another console or even for PC would require too much work and money, at least in its current state.

Fight your friends and team up to beat your enemies in chaotic eight player shot-curving combat. Outcasters is a frantic, fast-paced and competitive game from Splash Damage. Battle your way across vibrant, colorful vinyl arenas and curve your shots to creatively defeat your opponents. With customizable Outcasters and all sorts of power-ups this is a chaotically fun multiplayer brawler that gives a hook-shot an all new meaning.

That’s not at all to say that it won’t be possible, but with the shutdown of the company’s cloud gaming service, Splash Damage will need to find alternative means for supporting its developers and their vision to give Outcasters new life, and that could take quite a bit of time if it happens at all.

This is certainly one of the more depressing stories to come as a result of Stadia’s death, but I can guarantee it won’t be the last. Google has done a lot of harm to a lot of people and their livelihoods with its decisions as of late, and I believe the shockwaves it’s sending out will be felt far and wide for some time to come.

