Giveaway: Win a Solo NY bag full of mystery goodies from Chrome Unboxed

It won’t be long before Chrome Unboxed packs up to head to the Big Apple for Google’s upcoming hardware event. New York has become our favorite destination for these types of events for so many reasons. October weather in Manhattan is perfect for a long stroll through Central Park. Coffee shops are plenty and there are always new pizza shops to discover. Oh yeah, we get to see new Chromebooks, too. Needless to say, we love our little treks to NYC.

We’re also big fans of another New York namesake and that’s Solo NY. They make some awesome backpacks that fit just about anyone’s needs. I’ve carried a Solo bag for nearly three years now and we have a number of them around the office that serve different purposes. To celebrate our trip to NYC next month, we’re going share the love and give away a brand new Duane Hybrid bag by Solo NY. (Valued at $54.99)

To make things a little more interesting, we’re filling the Solo bag with a handful of mystery goods as well as a brand new Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard valued at $99. There’s no telling what else we’ll throw in the bag but whatever it is, it could be yours. Maybe some freshly-roasted coffee? Perhaps some random accessories from Joe’s desk? Who knows?

Anyway, it’ll be fun and we’re going to announce the winner live from NYC after the Google event. There are multiple ways to enter listed below and the contest will run until October 15 at 5:59:59 PM Eastern. You must be 18+ to qualify.

Don’t forget to join us live from New York as we announce the winner of the Solo NY mystery giveaway. It’s going to be a blast. We’ll take to Facebook Live to make the announcement so make sure you follow Chrome Unboxed for updates.

Shop Solo NY Shop Brydge