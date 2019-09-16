Google’s October 15 hardware event is now confirmed

Only a week ago, we wrote about a leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks) that showcased a photo of the Pixel 4 with a pretty glaring date on the lock screen. In moves just like this in the past, Google and other hardware manufacturers have used not-so-subtle Easter eggs in the display dates on hardware images to hint at upcoming reveal events. It seems Evan was completely on point yet again.

We received our invite to New York just a few minutes ago and are both humbled and excited to attend the event again this year. While we don’t have a firm venue for the event just yet, our team is collectively glad to be on the east coast again as we were last year for the event. I’m sure we will know much more about timing and location as the next few weeks pass.

What We’re Expecting

This will be a bit of an odd event from the standpoint of the main attraction: The Pixel 4. After Google’s own leak of the device, this phone has been photographed and put on video before its actual launch more than any device in history, and that’s including the Pixel 3. Up until recently, that phone was the most-leaked phone ever. With the influx of leaks in the past month, however, that title now firmly belongs to Pixel 4. We’ve honestly seen so many leaks that we’re all a tad bored of it by now.

With the Google Nest Home Max already out and shipping, we only really have the Google Nest Home Mini and what we’ve all collectively been calling the Pixelbook 2 to really look forward to. Of those two, the Nest Home Mini has been leaked nearly in every way possible, so that really only leaves the Pixelbook 2 as the lone survivor in Google’s bag of surprises.

While that may not excite everyone, I can tell you that we here at Chrome Unboxed are extremely pumped to finally figure out exactly what ‘Atlas’ is and finally be able to figure out where Google is going on a hardware front with Chrome OS. We know tablets are out of the question from Google themselves, so it will be interesting to see where their next Chromebook heads. With the Pixelbook, the entire Chroembook market changed as a result. I can’t wait to see if the same is true of ‘Atlas’. We’ll know soon enough!