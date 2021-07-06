Get 1 year of GeForce NOW free with a controller when you buy a Chromebook at Best Buy

This morning, Best Buy ignited an insane deal that you can go and pick up right now – Anyone who buys a Chromebook valued at $299 or more can pick up a free SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller at no additional cost. However, that’s not all – the biggest news here is that you’ll also get a full year of Nvidia GeForce NOW for free! This is an absolute steal if you ask me.

To clarify, you’ll be receiving the Priority membership for GeForce NOW – the version of the service that has no wait times to get into a gaming session, and that has RTX turned on. If you’re not big on waiting a bit before your game boots up, then you’ll want Priority instead of just signing up for a free account. I noticed that the free version had some severe pixelation and blurring, but when I paid, I received a sharp and clear stream.

Any Chromebook that you purchase must be new in box – no open-box or clearance items will work here if you want to get all of the good stuff bundled in. You must also breach $299 before taxes and after any other discounts you add on top of your purchase. The offer is good from today (July 6, 2021) all the way through July 18, 2021 – that’s nearly two weeks from now.

SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller

the SteelSeries Stratus Duo controller that you’ll receive may ship separately from your Chromebook if you must order it (I always recommend picking up your Chromebook and gamepad in person to get gaming right away, so long as it’s safe for you to go out of the house!) Still, it’s a popular Bluetooth controller that was recently certified as a part of the Works with Chromebook program. Anything included in the program has been tested and guaranteed to work out of the box with Chrome OS with no issues so that users can be confident that they’re buying the best accessories for their new laptop.

Hats off to user GoldenCheezie in our Patreon community for discovering this incredible deal over on the Best Buy website. You can start building your bundle using the blue button below if you’re interested. If you’re new to Chromebooks, you’re in for a treat – Google has been updating its operating system so much over the past few years that it’s hardly recognizable now. Chromebooks are no longer just a “web browser in a box”, as they used to be deemed, and I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised with what’s on offer so long as you do your research first. We have plenty of news and reviews here on ChromeUnboxed for you to get started with!

View Offer on Best Buy