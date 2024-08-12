GeForce NOW has over 2000 games you can play on your Chromebook

GeForce NOW is celebrating a major milestone this week – its library now boasts a whopping 2,000 games! From epic RPGs to action-packed shooters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. And the best part of it all is the fact that GeForce NOW has become so good on Chromebooks, it becomes hard to even tell you are streaming these AAA titles!

And with GeForce NOW, your games are available on all your devices (not just Chromebooks), from PCs and Macs to mobile phones and handheld consoles. Though we still mourn the death of Google’s own Stadia game streaming service, it is amazing to see what NVIDIA has done with GeForce NOW from a sheer technical perspective.

But getting the functionality right is only half of the solution: you need games. And as you can tell, GFN has them. The library has been growing constantly since the service really hit its stride a few years back, and there seems to be no end in sight. As the gameplay keeps improving and more game studios get on board with the idea of delivering their titles in this way, I only see more milestones being broken for GFN in the future.

I’m not an avid gamer, so most of the titles that get added each week go right over my head. But seeing the total number hit 2000 is pretty wild when you consider how much push-back NVIDIA got over game streaming just a couple years ago. Since then, it has only ballooned and become the absolute standard in online game streaming services.

The future is bright, indeed, and that’s great news for Chromebook users across the board. While there are purpose-built Chromebooks that are meant to make the gaming experience even better, you can enjoy GeForce NOW on basically any Chromebook with a decent internet connection, thanks to the fact that all the processing is happening on the server side.

So, if you haven’t already, give GeForce NOW a try and see it in action for yourself. With the massive library of games, there’s a good chance you’ll find what you are looking for, and you’ll be loaded up and playing in the blink of an eye. It’s pretty awesome!

