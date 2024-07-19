You can sign up for GeForce NOW at 50% off right now

Of all the things you can do on a Chromebook, gaming is one that you generally don’t think about. ChromeOS may be a superior OS for enterprise and work-related stuff due to its rock-solid security and cloud-based deployment; but it clearly isn’t designed to be great at something like gaming.

However, thanks to massive advancements in the quality of cloud gaming, services like NVIDIA GeForce NOW have made it very possible to play high-end games on Chromebooks thanks to some complex and impressive streaming abilities.

We’ve been big fans of GeForce NOW ever since it arrived on the scene for Chromebooks, and I’ve kept an Ultimate membership ever since. While I don’t play games a ton, I love having the ability to easily hop in a match of Fortnite, Apex Legends, or even Call of Duty when the mood hits.

With the Ultimate tier, I get 120 FPS at QHD resolution, so the games look amazing and the latency is so low that you can’t even detect it while playing. We don’t revisit the subject very often simply because GeForce NOW has been so good and so solid for so long at this point. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

50% off for the next few weeks

I say all of that because GeForce NOW is running a great deal right now that allows you to try out the service for a full month or even lock in 6 months at 50% off. That’s right: you can get in on the Ultimate tier of GeForce NOW for just $9.99/month or $49.99 for 6 months. Additionally, you can join at the Priority level for $4.99/month or $24.99 for 6 months.

It’s a wild value for a service that is proven, useful, and expertly done. You can play from your Chromebook, your phone, or any device you can get the Chrome browser onto. With the ability to now tie in your Steam, Epic Games, Xbox and Ubisoft accounts, the library has ballooned to over 1800 titles. There’s something in there for everyone, and now is the time to go try it out at half the cost.

