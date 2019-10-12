Check your Google Apps. There may be a free Google Home Mini waiting for you

Google has been known to give away all sorts of stuff to those who use their various apps and services. Google One subscribers can occasionally open up their app to find goodies such as $0.99 movie rentals. Qualifying owners of a new Chromebook can often find some sweet rewards via Google’s Chromebook Offers page. Occassionally, Google will even toss out some free hardware for some lucky recipients and on the eve of their annual hardware event, they’re doing just that.

Last month, Google One subscribers from as many as ten countries reported getting a free Google Home Mini via a notification card in the app. The offer was extended to select users on the 2TB plan. It now appears that Google is offering the tiny smart speaker to a chosen few when using the Google Assistant or YouTube Premium. There has been no official announcement from Google about the giveaway so the only way to know if you’re one of the lucky ones is to open YouTube Premium or fire up the Assistant(search) on your mobile device.

You can claim your free Mini and you’ll be taken to the Google Store where you’ll be asked to cover the shipping cost. Six bucks for a handy Google smart speaker? Not a bad deal. I haven’t seen the deal pop up in my apps but then again, I don’t really need another smart speaker. Now, if Google wants to throw a free Pixelbook Go or any Chromebook my way, I’d be okay with that. Just sayin’.

