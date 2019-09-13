New Chromebook freebies include this dope photo animation app

As Chrome OS continues to expand its presence in the consumer market, it is likely that there is an increasing number of users that don’t know about Google’s Chromebook goodies web page. For the uninitiated, Google has a page of offers for owners of new Chrome devices. Historically, 100GB of Google Drive (Google One) storage has been the constant on the offers page but over the past few years, there has been a variety of freebies including exclusive Roblox skins, Play Store credits and free/discounted apps.

Current offerings from Google include the usual 100GB of storage for three months as well as some great sketch and note-taking applications. The latest addition to the bonus list is a lifetime subscription to a very cool photo animation app called Enlight Pixaloop. ($59.99 value) The app itself is free form the Play Store but the lifetime upgrade adds a ton of really cool features for you to use.

Enlight Pixaloop gives new dimension to your still photos by creating animated movement wherever you choose in your pictures. With features like effects, anchoring and more, this app makes it super simple to bring your photos to life. Check out the video below to see what Pixaloop can do.

I’m the furthest from being artistic as you can get but here’s a photo i created in under three minutes using Pixaloop.

.jpg before

.gif after

Again, I’m no artist but this app, even in its free form, is fun and robust. If you’ve recently purchased a new Chrome device, you can heat to google.com/chromebook/offers and redeem this and other promos before they’re gone.