DEAL ALERT: Latest Chromebook Offers Feature Fantastic Drawing Tools For Free

Chromebook Offers are usually small, free gifts for Chromebook users that rotate in and out alongside the ever-present 100GB of free Drive storage. They don’t change too often and are usually simple things like exclusive Roblox add-ons. While my daughter loves getting these types of freebies, many Chromebook users simply forget or completely ignore the Chromebook Offers page.

I’m one of those. I tend to look past the fact that the offers page even exists most days and I rarely end up swinging by to check out the latest goodies on offer from Google.

Through a series of events today looking for deals on Chromebooks, Gabriel ended up on the Chromebook Offers page and found a few deals that seemed better than the fare that is normally present. After leveraging the codes provided and installing the apps currently being featured, it became quite clear that we needed to share this immediately.

Sure, there are two exclusive Roblox add-ons alongside the Google Drive storage offer, but the other three offers are not only great deals: they are fantastic apps.

So good, in fact, that we’re planning some further articles and videos around them. The three paid apps being offered for free are Concepts (the Essentials pack $9.99 add-on, specifically), INKredible Pro ($7.99) and, and Noteshelf ($9.99).

These are 3 different apps for different tasks, but they all share one thing in common: stylus/pen support. We quickly tested each app and the pen input on two of them is responsive, lag-free, and pressure sensitive. The other exhibits a bit of lag, but is still quite usable.

For the artists out there, Concepts looks very impressive and seems to be the most robust app on offer for Chromebook users. We don’t have any resident artists, but this app and the Essentials pack you’ll get for free feels better than any other sketching/drawing app I’ve tested on a Chromebook: no competition. There is almost no lag, pressure sensitivity is present and responsive, and tilting feels and behaves naturally. Again, I’m no artist, but this app feels like real deal!

INKredible is more of a notetaking app that tries to keep your doodles and handwritten notes organized in folders. I’ve tried it before and still find the lag in the pen input to be a bit too much for me. If they work that out, however, INKredible could be a fantastic way to keep your notes filed away digitally.

Noteshelf (previously only on iOS) looks to be a Chromebook exclusive Android app (yeah, we’re going to talk more about that in another post) and is squarely aimed at keeping your handwritten notes organized in workbooks like INKredible or OneNote. However, the lag and input is done really, really well here and makes jotting notes feel natural and responsive. This one just hit the Play Store in late December 2018, so there are some things like Google Account backups that still need to get added, but it has features like an auto-shape mode that make jotting a quick diagrams pretty easy, so I’m already liking what I’m seeing.

You can take advantage of all these app offers by heading over to the Chromebook Offers page and following the very simple redemption instructions. Bascially, you’ll get a code to copy and use in the Play Store. They walk you through the process quite well, so I’ll leave that part to the Chromebook Offers website.

Enjoy! Oh, and act fast as there’s no expiration date set on these offers. You never know when they might go away!