Fitbit announces new Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 watches

As teased yesterday via Twitter, Today Google announced the new lineup of Fitbit smartwatches. The new generation of devices combines what we know and love already from Fitbit, but it incorporates more Google tools, such as Google Maps navigation and Google Wallet. The devices are also thinner this time, which Google states make them more comfortable to wear.

We also got some clarity on what OS these watches will run, which will still be Fitbit OS and not Wear OS, except it will be a new flavor of Fitbit OS with more Google smarts sprinkled in. Also, those disappointed with the disappearance of the side button on the Versa 3 will be happy to know that the button is back.

To entice buyers, Google/Fitbit is throwing in a free six months of Fitbit Premium with the purchase of any of the three new devices. Fitbit Premium includes more advanced metrics like a “Daily Readiness Score” and “Sleep Profile.” It also has over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions. After the six-month free introduction, the price of Fitbit Premium will set you back $9.99 a month or $79.99 for the whole year.

Fitbit Inspire 3

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the entry-level device in the Fitbit ecosystem. It is considered more of a tracker rather than a smartwatch. Retailing for $99.95, the Inspire 3 is the most economical of the new watches. This is the perfect device if all you want is to track your metrics, like steps, calories burned, heart rate, etc. It also tracks workouts and sleep quality by measuring blood oxygen (SpO2) and duration.

The watch is shaped like an elongated black pebble, which makes it comfortable to wear 24/7 while promising ten days of battery life. However, you can personalize it with an assortment of brightly colored and translucent bands, as well as a stainless steel mesh option. Moreover, a clip is available for sale, so you can clip the pebble to your clothes, if that’s your thing.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is available to pre-order starting today, with shipping beginning on September 15th.

Fitbit Versa 4

The new Fitbit Versa 4 is the more fitness-focused smartwatch of the bunch, which comes complete with over 40 exercise modes and all the fitness features you’d expect from a Fitbit. This year’s Versa is thinner and lighter than the last and brings back the side button that we lost with the Versa 3. However, Fitbit says the side button’s new location will make it easier to access during workouts.

The watch will be compatible with iOS and Android and have smarter app integrations, such as extended app and text notifications, glanceable alerts, and smart replies. However, the latter will only be available on Android devices. It will also include access to Google Maps (with built-in GPS + GLONASS) and Google Wallet; however, those two features are advertised as “coming soon.”

The Fitbit Versa 4 promises a six-day battery life with normal usage and up to five days with continuous GPS. It is available for $229.95 and can be pre-ordered starting today, with shipping beginning on September 23rd.

Fitbit Sense 2

The Sense 2 is the latest flagship of the lineup, with a new sensor that tracks continuous electrodermal activity (EDA). This sensor can monitor your stress level, providing metrics like your heart rate, heart rate variability, and skin temperature, which are stress indicators. The Sense 2’s tools can make you aware of these changes in your body to help you identify which are your triggers and thus help you make the necessary adjustments. Stress that is left unchecked can contribute to many health problems, so it’s great to see Fitbit paying more attention to this metric.

Similar to the Versa 4, the Sense 2 will have access to Google Maps (with built-in GPS + GLONASS) and Google Wallet, but that won’t be available right at launch. It will also have extended app and text notifications, glanceable alerts, and smart replies.

New bands are also available that fit both the Versa 4 and the Sense 2, including a collection of woven leather bands from Brother Vellies. The Fitbit Sense 2 promises a six-day battery life with normal usage and up to five days with continuous GPS — the same as the Versa 4. You can also charge it for 12 minutes to gain one day of battery life. It is available for $299.95 and can be pre-ordered starting today, with shipping beginning on September 23rd.

Getting ready for the Pixel Watch

The Fitbit website also got a subtle redesign with “Fitbit by Google” branding and a small but significant Pixel Watch tease where you can sign up to be notified when the watch is available. More notable is how the Pixel Watch is described, offering a window into how Google plans to position the watch compared to the rest of the Fitbit line. Google quite literally called it “Fitbit for health & fitness + Google apps for getting things done.” So it’s basically the best of both worlds in one device.

If any of these options interest you, but you’re not sure which is the right Fitbit device for you, there is a quiz on their website that can help you narrow down your choices. If you are interested in pre-ordering, you can do so over at fitbit.com. I expect that, unless they’re all in on Fitbit, most folks will probably want to wait until the Pixel Watch is out so that they can weigh their options before making a decision. I will be waiting until October for the Pixel Watch launch and, obviously, whether it will be affordable compared to the Fitbit devices.

