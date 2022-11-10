Fitbit is creating a wearable for kids that has built-in safety features

According to a report by Business Insider, Fitbit has been in the news a lot lately for its release of the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2, but also for its integration with Google’s Pixel Watch. According to a report by Business Insider, it’s now gearing up to release a wearable smart device for your kiddos.

The report states that Fitbit wants to create something “designed to help older kids form healthy relationships with their phones and social media.” Additionally, it may feature cellular and GPS connections as a way to help parents keep track of their children in case they get lost.

These safety features sound to be core to the experience and the purpose of the release. Dubbed “Project Eleven”, after a character in the Stranger Things TV show, these tools will follow in the footsteps of others that have come before it. However, a mainstream device meant for children that doesn’t come from Leap Frog which has been grilled for privacy concerns in the past sounds like it will be well-received by parents.

This comes after Fitbit shut down a project where it was designing a similar children’s watch (also meant for elderly adults) but with a camera. Obviously, that wasn’t a great idea, and as a parent, any device with a camera on it is an automatic no from me. I do, however, like the idea of something that gives my son a means for tracking his steps and wellness without a screen being in his face constantly.

At this time, there are no photos of the “Fitbit for Kids”, and according to Business Insider, the project will release as a product next year, but still has “a long way to go and plans could change.” Let me know down below if you would actually slap a Fitbit on your kid’s wrist or if you still feel uncomfortable integrating wearables into their lives with the fear that one could burn their wrist.

