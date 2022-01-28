Deal Alert: Get the first generation Pixel Stand for only $29 for a limited time

Google has released the second-generation Pixel Stand for use with the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and it has a more aesthetic design with an improved resting angle, faster charging capabilities, and more. However, it comes in at a whopping $79 USD, and if you’re anything like me, you’re not really interested in blowing a bunch of extra money after having upgraded your phone. Sure, it comes with an additional 30w charging brick, but still, I still have the original Pixel Stand from my Pixel 4.

On that note, you may be interested to hear that the original stand is currently going for just $29 USD over on Woot! Originally priced at $80 USD, you can snag one for fifty bucks off if you act quickly (that’s 63% off). It’s going to do your Pixel 3, 3XL, 4, 4XL, 5, and even the newer 6 and 6 Pro phones justice while saving your pockets a whole lot of grief.

Actually, the charger gives juice to any Qi-enabled phone, but if you want Do Not Disturb and your Google Photos slideshow or even Home controls to pop up while your device is not in use, then you’re going to want to pair it with a Pixel as that’s built-in and activates when detected by the stand.

With a deal this good, it’s likely to be sold out before long, and there’s a two units per customer limit too! The Pixel Stand charges at 10w, and if you are rocking Google’s new phones, your charging times may vary. Woot is not shipping this item to Alaska, Hawaii, PO Boxes, or APO addresses, sadly, so you’ll have to keep that in mind if you’re about to go visit the site.