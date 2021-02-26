Two new Final Fantasy VII games are coming to “mobile” but Chromebooks can run them too

The success of the original Final Fantasy VII game took the world by storm and paved the way for the Final Fantasy VII Remake to dominate the charts last year. Now, two new games in that universe are coming to “mobile”, which means that Chromebook owners will be able to enjoy them so long as Square Enix doesn’t purposely restrict them from anything but Android and iOS devices.

We’re going to take a look at both of them in a moment, but I want to intentionally call something out before we do. The success of Chromebooks and their capability to play games like these better than phones thanks to their improved hardware causes me to seriously wonder why they’re not mentioned in press releases. Everyone says “Android, iOS”, and I get that this is probably due to the game being released on the “App Store and Google Play”, but Chrome OS has become its own thing entirely and even the lower end models are fairly capable of playing Google Play Games pretty well.

I get that AAA studios and publishers probably don’t have an interest in adding gamepad support (boo) in to these titles, but Chromebooks are certainly a “thing” now, and many gamers are looking to play more involved titles during longer sit-downs and not just on the go as they have historically. Anyway, just something to think about – it would be incredible to see “Android, iOS, Chrome OS” written on the marketing images. Alright, let’s get into it!

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Following closely in the footsteps of the Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition release for Android, one of the new games, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, is a single-player title that will compact not only the entire timeline of the original game into your pocket or laptop, but also the events from the Advent Children movie, Before Crisis, the Crisis Core PSP game, and even the PS2 FPS Dirge of Cerberus!

It’s single-player, and features cute, simplified graphics that, while not quite chibi, are close to it. The gameplay looks like the original while the graphics are certainly inspired by the remake’s refreshed visual design. Ever Crisis releases in 2022 for “Android”.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Next, we have Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which will be a battle royale in the style of Fortnite, Apex Legends, and so on, only set in the Final Fantasy universe! I noticed that the characters can even summon Ifrit and other aeons (I’m an FFX guy, but you can call them whatever you want!) It looks pretty incredible, but it goes without saying that with no controller support being mentioned in the official press release, this one may be pretty hard to enjoy on the Chromebook at release. The First Soldier releases on “Android” later this year!

Are you excited to see more involved and incredible games like this come to Chromebooks outside of Stadia? I certainly am! Yes, both of these titles will be “free with in-app purchases”, so I’m sure we’ll see some shady monetization practices going on here. While sad and I don’t see that changing any time soon as it’s pretty normal in eastern countries, I do hope that it doesn’t ruin either game. The First Soldier will undoubtedly suffer more from this as battle royale games are well known for things like skins and such which nickel and dime you. Let’s talk about it in the comments!