Deal Alert: Grab Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy IX for 50% off on the Google Play Store

I’ve been thinking lately about revamping the gaming initiative here on Chrome Unboxed lately. After all, you all need great games to play on your phones and Chromebooks, and sometimes, it’s an overwhelming task to decide what you want to use your precious Pixel or ChromeOS storage on. Games that will be worth your time both mechanically and narratively, that is. What better way to christen this new effort than to convince you to play Final Fantasy!

Over on the Google Play Store right now, Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy IX are both 50% off for a limited time. I know everyone heralds the seventh entry into the series as their beloved classic, but I have a confession – I’ve never played through it! I’m currently playing through the remake, and that’s pretty freaking incredible, but the original? Never had the time! I was too busy playing Final Fantasy IX and Tactics.

Final Fantasy IX is better – Fight me

That’s right, I’m going to take this moment to tell you that nine is my go-to, not seven. I can’t tell you how many hours kid me sat in front of the tube TV with the four-disc jewel case roaming around Gaia’s four continents (Mist, Outer, Lost and Forgotten). The good news is that you can pick between them or pick them both up at the same time!

Since both install and work on Chromebooks with the proper aspect ratio, you’re able to catch up on some nostalgia before the Final Fantasy IX Remake drops or you play the Final Fantasy VII Remake part 2. Alternatively, you can sift through these for the first time and give the classics the love they deserve and understand the O.G.s before moving on to the recreated masterpieces.

Final Fantasy VII is just $8. It’s normally $16 USD whereas Final Fantasy IX is now just $10 when it’s $21 on a normal day. I’m not sure how long this sale will last, so go ahead and add them to your library now. Square Enix games don’t often go on sale – Happy gaming, everyone!

Final Fantasy VII

Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria.

To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle.

Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey.

Meeting unforgettable characters like Vivi and Quina along the way, they learn about themselves, the secrets of the Crystal, and a malevolent force that threatens to destroy their world. Google Play

Final Fantasy IX for Android

With its unshakeable monopoly over Mako energy production, the evil Shinra Electric Power Company holds tight to the reigns of world power.

One day, a Mako reactor serving the sprawling metropolis of Midgar is attacked and destroyed in a bombing raid by a revolutionary group calling themselves Avalanche.

Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite “Soldier” unit takes part in the raid as a mercenary hired by Avalanche and sets events in motion that will draw him and his friends into an epic struggle for the fate of the planet itself… Google Play

