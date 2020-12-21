These Dyson appliances will now work with your Google Assistant-enabled devices

Dyson is the latest company to add support for Google Assistant-enabled devices like the Nest Hub, for example. Several of their products will also receive the newly created ‘Works with Hey Google’ badge on their packaging as well. You can now invoke the Assistant after you go through the seamless setup process and link your Dyson account to the Google Home app.

For their purifiers, heaters, and humidifiers, you can say things like “Hey Google, Turn my purifier on (or off)”, or “set the fan speed to five”. Additionally, you can say “increase (or decrease) the temperature”. This works with the following devices:

Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan (with smart connectivity)

Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying fan

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link purifying fan heater

Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool purifying fan heater

Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool purifying humidifying fan

You can also control a few of their robot vacuum cleaners by saying things like “Hey Google, start (or stop) vacuuming”, or “Hey Google, send the vacuum home”. This will work with the Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum and Dyson 360 Heurist robot vacuum.

As smart home technology continues to evolve, many of these companies are leaning on the big artificial intelligence companies like Google to give smarts to their hardware. Just a few years ago, LG and GE added Assistant support to their fridges, ovens, washers, and more. Do you prefer to use smart devices for home appliances, or do you do things the good old fashioned way? Let us know in the comments!