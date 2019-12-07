Down to Sling? Sling TV is offering a free Nest Hub when you cut the cord

If you’re looking to try out the increasingly popular cord-cutting lifestyle, Sling TV is offering up a free Google Nest Hub when you try out their streaming service for three months. Owned by Dish Network, Sling TV was the first internet-based television subscription service to this the US market and at the end of 2018, they led the pack with approximately 2.4 million subscribers.

If you’ve been considering ditching traditional cable, there are more options than ever and making the decision on which one is best for you doesn’t have to be costly thanks to free trials from the majority of service providers. On the flip side, if you’ve been looking at buying a Google Nest Hub while they’re on the cheap, Sling TV has a deal worth checking out.

Right now, if you subscribe and prepay for three months of Sling TV, they’ll throw in a Google Nest Hub as no additional charge. That’s $75 for Sling Orange for three months and the Nest Hub is yours for free. With Sling’s Orange Plan, you’ll get the following channel lineup for $25/month plus the cost of any add-on services should you happen to choose them.

ESPN

TNT

CNN

History Channel

BBCAmerica

Viceland

Newsy

Freeform

Cheddar Business

Comet

Stadium Disney Channel

AMC

TBS

IFC

Investigation Discovery

EPIX Drive-in

AXS TV

ESPN2

Bloomberg Television

Cheddar News A&E

HGTV

Comedy Central

Food Network

Travel Channel

Lifetime

Fuse

ESPN3

MotorTrend

Local Now

Personally, I’d still choose YouTube TV over Sling if it were simply of matter of which service I’d prefer. For $50 a month, YouTube gives you access to all the channels they have available and the unlimited cloud DVR is on the house. You’ll have to pay $5/month for the DVR add-on with Sling TV and it’s only 50 hours of recording.

However, if you’re going to spend $79 on a Google Nest Hub, you might as well save a couple of bucks and get the smart display with three months of some pretty good streaming television. For anyone interested, you can also opt to get a free Amazon Fire Stick if you aren’t feeling the Nest Hub. Sling TV is available via the Chrome Browser, Chromecast, Android app, Fire TV, Roku and more.

Note: The Sling Orange package is a “single-stream” package which simply means it can only be played on one device at a time. Offer available to new users only. Not available with free trial.