Don’t miss these Cyber Week deals on YouTube TV and YouTube Premium

There are times here and there where I find myself in a situation where I have to watch an ad on YouTube or am at a relative’s house that still has satellite TV. In those moments when I experience what consuming video content without YouTube Premium and YouTube TV is like, I’m reminded of how much I enjoy both of these services and don’t mind paying for them on a monthly basis.

You may or may not feel the same way. You may be fine with the older ways of watching TV and ads on YouTube may not bother you, but there’s something special about that ad-free experience YouTube Premium offers that honestly spoils you. And don’t get me started on the awesomeness that is wireless TV. Being able to pull up my television service anywhere I am has proven to be highly beneficial time and time again.



Nevermind how great it has been in our house not having the TV on and droning in the background just for the sake of being on. Internet-based TV gets you into the habit of watching content on purpose versus mindlessly flipping through channels. It really doesn’t matter if it is YouTube TV, Hulu TV, Sling, or DirecTV Now: all these services feel like they deliver television the way it should be in the 21st century.

Finally, with YouTube Premium, you don’t just remove ads: there are extras. Premium adds the ability to download videos for viewing later, allows for background play even when your phone’s screen is off, and also gives you full access to YouTube Music Premium – a full-blown music service with all the albums and songs you want on demand and without ads.

The great thing about both of these YouTube services right now is their extended trial periods for Cyber Week. With YouTube TV, the trial period is generally a week for free, but if you sign up this week, you get to extend that trial for 3 full weeks. With YouTube Premium, you get a full 3 month trial for absolutely free. While you may already have an existing TV setup, almost everyone could benefit from an ad-free YouTube experience for a few months.

As with all things like this, YouTube is betting that you will enjoy the removal of ads so much on the platform that after these extended 3 months of use, you might decide to stay on as a paying customer. I can only say that after a few years of being a YouTube Red/Premium customer, I absolutely hate it when I’m not logged into my primary account and have to sit through ads. Sure, we get ads everywhere and its how most industries work, but once you get used to them being gone, its hard to go back.

