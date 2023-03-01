Don’t miss these Logitech deals at Best Buy

Last week, we covered a slew of great deals on accessories that work perfectly with your ChromeOS device. Many of those deals are still happening and you can find the full list right here. If you didn’t find something there to tickle your fancy, no worries. Best Buy is also running an accessory sale that includes some of our favorite Logitech devices.

Many of these mice are certified Works with Chromebook hardware but even those that don’t officially carry the label will work perfectly with your ChromeOS device. That’s thanks to the tiny unifying receiver that we all know and love from Logitech. The unassuming USB dongle works as a Bluetooth middleman between your peripheral and your Chromebook. You simply plug in the dongle and pair your mouse using the free Logitech web app found here. Check out these awesome Logitech deals and treat your Chromebook to some shiny new accessories.

Logitech M510 With its contoured shape, soft rubber grips and handy controls, this full-size, wireless laser mouse M510 delivers the comfort and control you need to do more, more easily. Works with Chromebook Certified. $22.99 – 42% OFF Buy Now Logitech M330 Silent Plus optical mouse With the same click feel and over 90% noise reduction compared to classic mice, M330 SILENT PLUS offers a quiet experience for yourself and those around you. It has a long-lasting up to 24-month battery life with auto-sleep and a powerful up to 10-meter wireless range. $14.99 – 25% OFF Buy Now

Logitech Pebble M350

Own your space with Logitech Pebble M350 – a modern, slim, and silent portable mouse designed for your curated lifestyle. Make a statement with a slim mouse that can easily be scooped up and brought to the cafe or library. Silent clicking and scrolling means you can stay focused without disturbing those around you. $29.99 – up to 25% OFF Buy Now Lenovo M170 wireless optical mouse

With Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse, choose the reliability of a cord with the convenience of wireless – and a 33-foot range – thanks to Logitech Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology. This affordable mouse works for up to 12 months on a single AA battery. $10.99 – 15% OFF Buy Now

Logitech Designer Collection The Design Collection Limited Edition mice mood-boosting designs bring a vibrant new look to your desk setup. Choose between different fun styles. It’s small, comfortable, super responsive, and completely wireless. Get total freedom with 10 m of wireless range, and work worry-free for 12 months on a single pre-installed battery. $15.99 – 20% OFF Buy Now Logitech M705 Marathon wireless Logitech Wireless Mouse Marathon M705 lets you power on… and on. It uses less power than comparable wireless mice from other companies, so you’ll go up to three full years between battery changes. And it uses a tiny wireless receiver that stays plugged in to your computer, so your mouse is ready to go-whenever, wherever, and for as long as it takes. $29.99 – 20% OFF Buy Now

The beautiful thing about many of Logitech’s products is that the unifying receiver makes most of the compatible with ChromeOS. Whether it’s a mouse or even a non-ChromeOS keyboard, you can plug in the USB dongle and be up and running in seconds flat. If you aren’t looking for a ChromeOS-specific accessory, there are plenty more Logitech deals to be found over at Best Buy. You can find the full lineup at the link below.

