Lenovo President’s Day Deals: Treat your Chromebook to some awesome accessories

President’s Day has officially passed but Lenovo is extending its holiday sale through the end of the week. Now is a great time to grab some new accessories from Lenovo, Logitech, and even Blue microphones to add a little pizazz to your ChromeOS setup. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your mouse, adding a high-def webcam for meetings, or grabbing a new mic to finally start that podcast you’ve always talked about, you can up to 53% on some of these awesome Works with Chromebooks accessories.

Not every device on this list has the Works with Chromebook badge but we know from experience that any Logitech mouse with the wireless USB dongle works seamlessly with ChromeOS. The other devices on this list, certified or not, have made their way through this office at one point or another and we can give you our thumbs up that they’ll work just fine with your Chromebook. So, without further ado, here’s a big ole’ list of accessories for your Chromebook that don’t suck.

Mice

Logitech M510 With its contoured shape, soft rubber grips and handy controls, this full-size, wireless laser mouse M510 delivers the comfort and control you need to do more, more easily. Works with Chromebook Certified. $22.99 – 42% OFF Buy Now Lenovo Legion M200 Mouse The Lenovo Legion M200 RGB Gaming Mouse is designed for the beginners and amateur PC gamers. With an ambidextrous comfortable design, it is affordable in price but uncompromised in functionality and performance. $24.99 – 32% OFF Buy Now

Logitech MX Master 3 For analysts, coders and creators with advanced workflow needs, the full-size MX Master 3 for Business delivers unrivaled precision and performance. With Logitech Darkfield Tracking, users can work on virtually any surface – even glass (3) – with best in class 4000 DPI precision. $69.99 – 36% OFF Buy Now Lenovo Basic Wired Mouse Stay productive throughout the day with Lenovo Basic Wired Mouse. This hassle-free mouse features an easy plug-and-play connection to PCs with USB-A cable and 1000 DPI resolution to help you smoothly glide from window to window. $6.99 – 53% OFF Buy Now

Lenovo Legion M600s Wireless Gaming Mouse With a Pixart 3370 sensor delivering a staggering 19,000 DPI, optical left & right click micro-switches, a total of 6 programmable buttons, and more. All packed into an ultra-light 69g frame that helps you move faster & conserve vital energy during games. $69.69 – 22% OFF Buy Now ThinkPad USB-C Wired Compact Mouse Conveniently and uniquely, you can plug and play with it via or a USB-C or USB-A port (via a special convertor). And with up to 2400 on-the-fly DPI adjustment, you can click and scroll more accurately and precisely, wherever your work takes you. $8.99 – 55% OFF Buy Now

USI Pens

Logitech USI Pen for Chromebooks Logitech Pen is a rechargeable stylus for USI-enabled Chromebooks. Tested and developed with real students and teachers, it delivers a natural, pen-like writing experience and works instantly with no pairing needed. $49.99 – 23% OFF Buy Now Lenovo USI 1.0 Pen Lenovo USI Pen is great for extended notetaking and writing, fine art or graphic design. The pen with USI protocol supported Chrome OS and provides an industry-leading 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity for natural writing and sketching, along with a 150 days battery life based on 2 hours in active use daily. $27.19 – 32% OFF Buy Now

Webcams

Lenovo Performance FHD Webcam A USB Video Class (UVC) compliant video camera designed for teleconferencing applications on desktop or laptop. It’s a reliable digital video device to transfer video data with HD quality through a high-speed USB interface in Full HD mode delivers clear images for all your videoconferencing needs. $39.99 – 27% OFF Buy Now Creative Live! 2K QHD Webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync is a Plug-and-Play webcam that delivers remarkably detailed and smooth visuals. With 4x digital zoom, you will be able to select from a variety of zoom ranges that are best cropped for your needs and environment. $37.99 – 24% OFF Buy Now

USB Microphones

Blue Yeti Professional USB Condenser Mic Yeti is a premium USB microphone, producing clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for music, podcasts, Twitch streaming, YouTube videos, and Zoom calls. With advanced Blue VO!CE software, Yeti makes it easier than ever to achieve professional on-stream sound quality with enhanced broadcast vocal effects, advanced voice modulation and HD audio samples. $99.99 – 23% OFF Buy Now Blue Snowball USB Mic Capture studio-quality audio for podcasting, videos, game streaming, video calls and music, with Snowball. Snowball features Blue condenser capsule technology to deliver natural sound directly to your desktop. And the simple USB connection and simple operation means you don’t need any extra gear – just plug right in and start recording and streaming in amazing quality. $49.99 – 28% OFF Buy Now

